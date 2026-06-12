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$$$ Best Bets: Canada chases first-ever World Cup win, USA looks for fast start!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the World Cup, NBA and Stanley Cup Finals, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!
Friday
World Cup 2026:
Canada vs. Bosnia: Canada ML (3-Way)
USA vs. Paraguay: USA ML (3-Way)
College Baseball:
Troy @ West Virginia: u11.5 Total Runs
Ole Miss @ UNC: UNC ML
MLB:
Mariners @ Nationals: Mariners ML
Braves @ Mets: Braves ML
Dodgers @ White Sox: Dodgers ML
Phillies @ Brewers: Brewers -1.5
Cardinals @ Twins: u9.5 Total Runs
Rockies @ Athletics: Gage Jump o5.5 Total Strikeouts
WNBA:
Tempo @ Mystics: Tempo +2.5
Valkyries @ Storm: u157.5 Total Points
Saturday
World Cup 2026:
Qatar vs. Switzerland: Switzerland -1.5
Brazil vs. Morocco: Brazil ML (3-Way)
Haiti @ Scotland: Scotland ML (3-Way)
Australia vs. Turkey: u2.5 Total Goals
NBA Finals:
Knicks @ Spurs: Spurs -5.5
College Baseball:
Oklahoma @ Alabama: Oklahoma ML
Texas @ Georgia: Texas ML
Trending News
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
Fever @ Sun: Fever -11.5
Lynx @ Aces: Lynx +3.5
Wings @ Fire: Wings -5.5
Sparks @ Mercury: Sparks +1.5
Sunday
World Cup 2026:
TBD
Stanley Cup Finals:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
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