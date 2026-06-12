93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: Canada chases first-ever World Cup win, USA looks for fast start!

3 hours 2 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2026 Jun 12, 2026 June 12, 2026 11:55 AM June 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the World Cup, NBA and Stanley Cup Finals, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

World Cup 2026:
Canada vs. Bosnia: Canada ML (3-Way)
USA vs. Paraguay: USA ML (3-Way)

College Baseball:
Troy @ West Virginia: u11.5 Total Runs
Ole Miss @ UNC: UNC ML

MLB:
Mariners @ Nationals: Mariners ML
Braves @ Mets: Braves ML
Dodgers @ White Sox: Dodgers ML
Phillies @ Brewers: Brewers -1.5
Cardinals @ Twins: u9.5 Total Runs
Rockies @ Athletics: Gage Jump o5.5 Total Strikeouts

WNBA:
Tempo @ Mystics: Tempo +2.5
Valkyries @ Storm: u157.5 Total Points

Saturday

World Cup 2026:
Qatar vs. Switzerland: Switzerland -1.5
Brazil vs. Morocco: Brazil ML (3-Way)
Haiti @ Scotland: Scotland ML (3-Way)
Australia vs. Turkey: u2.5 Total Goals


NBA Finals:
Knicks @ Spurs: Spurs -5.5


College Baseball:
Oklahoma @ Alabama: Oklahoma ML
Texas @ Georgia: Texas ML

Trending News


MLB:
TBD


WNBA:
Fever @ Sun: Fever -11.5
Lynx @ Aces: Lynx +3.5
Wings @ Fire: Wings -5.5
Sparks @ Mercury: Sparks +1.5


Sunday

World Cup 2026:
TBD

Stanley Cup Finals:
TBD

College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

WNBA:
TBD

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days