East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president's office announces new program to fight blight

BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards and his team have launched a new initiative aimed at fighting blight.

The "100 Day Transformation" is focused on cleaning up city streets and neighborhoods.

The first phase of the program will focus on one specific area in North Baton Rouge.

"Within that 100-day challenge, we want to see how far we can get to tend to those streets. Once that's over, we're going to gauge our success and then we'll move to another area of town," Edwards said.

He says the idea came to him last month while he participated in the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

"I'm going to send a team in and on that particular street we're going to fix any potholes on it. We're going to get with Entergy... We're going to change the lights or at least put in lights where they are out. We're going to cut all the grass that we can legally cut. So one street at a time and we're going to do it for 100 days and that doesn't necessarily mean 100 streets," Edwards said.

The target streets are:

- Addison Street (between Winbourne Avenue and North Foster Drive)

- Jean Street

- Underwood Avenue

- Frey Street

- Bradley Street

- Wilmot Street

- Osbourne Avenue

- Ritterman Avenue

Once they complete this area, they will move on to the next area in the city they believe will most benefit from the program.