Latest Weather Blog
Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole only candidate for EBR Superintendent
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole is the only candidate to be interviewed for the open superintendent position, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board decided during their meeting Wednesday.
Cole announced his candidacy to WBRZ late Tuesday evening, saying that he did not apply in June because his friend — and interim superintendent — Adam Smith was up for the job. Cole says he supported Smith and now Smith will support him.
"I'm going to apply for this job because it's the right time at the right place," Cole said.
Due to an unsuccessful search and a ticking clock, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board must select a superintendent at their Wednesday meeting to be in compliance with the law. A school system must have a superintendent and Adam Smith's interim contract expired Tuesday.
During Wednesday's meeting, 11 people — including former Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse — applied to the open position that closed at noon. By 4:30 p.m., the school board started interviewing Cole.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cha-ching: St. George can borrow $1 million to launch Louisiana's fifth-largest city
-
Body recovered in Mississippi believed to be missing Southern University student had...
-
WBRZ's annual Stuff the Bus event is today! Donate supplies to capital...
-
Grosse Tete pedestrian ferry hours extended again after parish obtains new vessel
-
Deputies recover body believed to be Southern University student missing for six...