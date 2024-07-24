Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole only candidate for EBR Superintendent

BATON ROUGE - Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole is the only candidate to be interviewed for the open superintendent position, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board decided during their meeting Wednesday.

Cole announced his candidacy to WBRZ late Tuesday evening, saying that he did not apply in June because his friend — and interim superintendent — Adam Smith was up for the job. Cole says he supported Smith and now Smith will support him.

"I'm going to apply for this job because it's the right time at the right place," Cole said.

Due to an unsuccessful search and a ticking clock, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board must select a superintendent at their Wednesday meeting to be in compliance with the law. A school system must have a superintendent and Adam Smith's interim contract expired Tuesday.

During Wednesday's meeting, 11 people — including former Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse — applied to the open position that closed at noon. By 4:30 p.m., the school board started interviewing Cole.