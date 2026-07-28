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2026 'I Voted' sticker unveiled

3 hours 3 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, July 28 2026 Jul 28, 2026 July 28, 2026 2:25 PM July 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Secretary of State Nancy Landry unveiled Louisiana's latest "I Voted" sticker, which celebrates the state's heritage. 

New Orleans artist T. Osborne designed the 2026 sticker, which features a trumpet, magnolias and Mardi Gras beads. He said his design is an attempt to capture the essence of the state. 

"My idea is... if a sound that represented Louisiana came out of the trumpet, what would it look like?" 

The artist said it was an honor to be involved in the "I Voted" sticker project, which first kicked off with a George Rodrigue "Blue Dog" in 2016. Osborne said Rodrigue was an inspiration to him through his art education. 

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"It's nice to be in the lineup," he said. 

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