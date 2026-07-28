95°
Latest Weather Blog
2026 'I Voted' sticker unveiled
BATON ROUGE - Secretary of State Nancy Landry unveiled Louisiana's latest "I Voted" sticker, which celebrates the state's heritage.
New Orleans artist T. Osborne designed the 2026 sticker, which features a trumpet, magnolias and Mardi Gras beads. He said his design is an attempt to capture the essence of the state.
"My idea is... if a sound that represented Louisiana came out of the trumpet, what would it look like?"
The artist said it was an honor to be involved in the "I Voted" sticker project, which first kicked off with a George Rodrigue "Blue Dog" in 2016. Osborne said Rodrigue was an inspiration to him through his art education.
Trending News
"It's nice to be in the lineup," he said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LDEQ takes full control of LAlumina facility closure as Ascension Parish agreement...
-
Superintendent LaMont Cole under investigation by AG as part of corruption probe;...
-
Historic Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church to receive state historical marker
-
West Baton Rouge deputies train for active shooter response ahead of school...
-
Crash on LA 434 in St. Tammany Parish leaves one dead, one...
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball schedule revealed for 2026-27 season
-
Saints announce plans for 60th anniversary celebrations
-
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green talks 'brotherhood' at LSU
-
LSU baseball signee Logan Schmidt announces he won't sign with Cleveland Guardians
-
Southern football's Todd Lyght bringing wealth of experience to the bluff