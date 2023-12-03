Mayor Pro Tem hosting breakfast with Santa, toy giveaway Dec. 21

BATON ROUGE - Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole is hosting a Christmas breakfast and toy giveaway on Dec. 21.

Cole said this will be the seventh annual Breakfast with Santa Toy Giveaway. The event will run from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Capitol Elementary School on Gus Young Ave.

Anyone with questions should call (225) 389-7804.