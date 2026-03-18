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Mayor-President Sid Edwards' office addresses homelessness in East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sid Edwards has made reducing homelessness a priority, boasting on social media of major reductions in homelessness throughout the city.
In January 2025, Matthew Edwards started working as a coordinator for the Mayor's Office of Homelessness Prevention.
"Ultimately, we're just trying to help these individuals and help the people out, because we want them to be able to have a sustainable life again, to be on their own," Matthew Edwards said.
He said the office includes a six-member street team. They respond to calls about encampments and drive around the parish, talking to people one-on-one about their needs.
Matthew Edwards said it's important to take an individualized approach with each case.
"It's not just one aspect. I know there are a lot of people who think it's just addiction or mental health. That's not the case at all. It has multiple aspects. It's jobs, housing market, it's multiple things going into it."
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