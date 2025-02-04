Mayor-President's office looking to expand presence to North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sid Edwards is looking to expand his presence to North Baton Rouge by developing a satellite office at the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The expansion is taking place in District Two which belongs to Metro Council member Anthony Kenney. Kenney says this will give his office direct access to the mayor-president.

"If it's something that my office can't directly handle and they do need the mayor's office assistance, we have the convenience now to have that satellite office in the midst of our district," he said.

Kenney says he only has two workers to fulfill 20 to 30 calls his office receives per day from residents. They include complaints of sewage issues, drainage and blight. He feels having the mayor's office nearby will provide some relief.

"You have that many staffers with over 10,000 people in the area, it can get quite overwhelming and that extra layer of support from the mayor's office is going to make sure we have access to find solutions to those issues so we're not backlogged on information because of course we only have eight hours in a day," he said.

He also wants to collaborate with the office in hopes of finding proper solutions to tackle blight. Starting with identifying the problem areas and looking for resources to prevent it.

"Some people want to redevelop the home, some people want to clear out the land. We want to make sure there is a fair opportunity for the community to get access to these potential blighted homes. If somebody wants to redevelop the home, they have the pathway to do so," he said.

Mayor-President Sid Edwards plans to hold a press conference Tuesday, outlining the benefits of the expansion. It will be at 3 p.m. at the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.