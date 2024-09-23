Mayor-President candidates face off in debate ahead of November election

BATON ROUGE - Monday night, three East Baton Rouge Mayor-President candidates faced off in the third debate, answering key questions from voters.

The most recent polling conducted by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber shows incumbent Sharon Weston Broome in the lead with 29 percent, and Sid Edwards and Ted James trailing behind, tied with 23 percent.

Tony King, President of Baton Rouge’s National Association of Black Journalists chapter, monitored the conversation. The three debate candidates were chosen based on polling numbers and fundraising dollars, and for 90 minutes they were asked rapid-fire questions about their plans and policies for the parish.

“We were dealing with some very serious problems, many of which originated in 2016,” Incumbent Sharon Weston Broome said. “The killing of Alton Sterling, the killing of our police officers and the 2016 flood.”

The candidates were each asked about economic growth in Baton Rouge, crime rates in the City-Parish, and governing the City of St. George. Broome was involved in a lawsuit against the formation of St. George.

Sid Edwards, a coach at Istrouma High School, says he has a personal mission to lower crime rates in the city after he says so many of his students have died to violence. He says 15-year-old Ramide Cosey, who was found dead on Evangeline Street, was one of his students.

“On New Year's Day, he was walking down Evangeline and was gunned down. My guy didn't make it," Edwards said.

The candidates were particularly heated about governing St. George. Each was asked how they might manage a potential $50 million cut to city revenue if St. George voters approve the tax transfer.

"Make no mistake, Sharon Weston Broome your Mayor-President has been looking out for years for every person in the city and parish when it comes to St. George," Broome said.

Candidate Ted James responded.

"I'm realistic enough to know that if you lose $50 million there needs to be a plan," James said.

The next forum will be Tuesday at Southern University with candidates William Roundtree and Ryan Carter.