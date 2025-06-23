Mayor-President announces plan to merge Baton Rouge Fire with Baton Rouge EMS

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department and Baton Rouge EMS are being merged into a single entity, the Mayor-President’s Office announced Monday afternoon.

According to a news release, the consolidation would focus on reducing duplication in administrative and operational areas. Officials said that the merger will be done gradually, "with careful planning to avoid any disruption in emergency response services."

“This merger is a potential opportunity to create a more unified and responsive emergency services system,” Mayor-President Sid Edwards said. “While a transition like this will take time, it positions us to deliver faster, smarter, and more effective service to the people of Baton Rouge. Public safety has always been a top priority for my administration, and this strategic consolidation will help streamline operations and enhance outcomes for our residents.”

Edwards was joined by EMS and Fire Department leadership at a news conference at City Hall on Monday at 3 p.m. where the announcement was made. Officials said the transition will be slow and take several years to implement.

As part of the transition, EMS employees will join the Fire and Police Civil Service system. The mayor's office said that this will provide "greater job protections, clearer career advancement, and consistent standards across public safety roles."

“This represents a significant step forward for public safety in our community,” Baton Rouge Fire Department Chief Michael Kimble said. “By unifying EMS and fire under one department, we eliminate redundancy, strengthen our emergency response, and better protect both our citizens and our personnel.”

"In support roles, there are a lot of different things we have within the fire service and EMS that we duplicate, from training to maintenance of the buildings, fleet, to public information. There are a lot of redundancies out there. Down the road, we can merge at the same scenes, speaking the same language, which can help," he said.

While the merger will be between a parish and a city entity, it will not affect other cities in the parish, such as Zachary, Baker, or Central.

"This will not affect anybody across this parish. The same way we operate today, we will operate tomorrow; the same way we operated two years ago, the same way we will operate moving forward. The EMS being used today in response to the parish will continue to respond. If you call 911, having a medical emergency, this group will show up to take care of you," Kimble said.

Edwards added that there are no plans for layoffs at either department.