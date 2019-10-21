Mayor pleased with Baton Rouge's employment numbers

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement on Monday, applauding the capital city's employment numbers.

"Baton Rouge is prospering at rates never seen before thanks to the hard work of employees, entrepreneurs, business executives and community leaders," said Mayor-President Weston-Broome.

Her office points to recent figures released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, saying they show the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Area has reached its highest seasonally adjusted employment numbers in history and its second highest non-seasonally adjusted employment numbers after last year’s record.

According to the numbers released, Baton Rouge gained 2,600 jobs from September 2018 and 400 jobs from August 2019.

The Mayor's Office says even more jobs are expected in the next two years with the influx of major industrial expansions and infrastructure programs such as ExxonMobil polyolefins, Formosa Plastics, the widening of I-10, and MOVEBR.

The Mayor concluded her statement by saying the city's economy is, 'doing better than ever before.'