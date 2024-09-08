Mayor holding 11 a.m. press conference on EBR Riverfront

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Kip Holden called a press conference Monday morning to present updates on the Baton Rouge Riverfront.

Holden's 11 a.m. press conference will be held on the Town Square Stage on North Boulevard and Third Street.

The mayor's announcement didn't give any specifics about what would be announced, just that Holden would be joined by Davis Rhorer, the executive director of the Downtown Development District.

Plans are moving forward with several changes along the riverfront, with construction underway on the first stages of the LSU Water Campus near Oklahoma Street and Nicholson Drive. The Metro Council recently voted to rezone a portion of the riverfront in order to kill a barge-cleaning project which would have been constructed across the levy from Farr Park.

Maps released by city-parish planners show much of the riverfront is zoned for industrial use, including areas located directly across from residential properties and LSU's campus.

News 2 will have updates on the mayor's announcement on WBRZ News 2 at Noon.