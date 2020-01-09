Mayor Broome makes bet with Clemson's mayor, declares Friday 'LSU Spirit Day'

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is making a little, friendly wager with the mayor of Clemson.

Broome proposed that if LSU beats Clemson in the National Championship game, Clemson Mayor J.C. Cook must wear an LSU jersey at the city's next council meeting. Of course, if the other Tigers win Mayor Broome will wear a Clemson jersey to her next meeting.

Broome is also declaring Friday to be "LSU Spirit Day" in Baton Rouge. She says her office will post the best Tiger Fan photos if you tag #LSU and #MayorBroome.

Here's the full message: