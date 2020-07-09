Mayor Broome, Gov. Edwards to announce increased access to medical care in North BR

EBR Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Governor John Bel Edwards

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to join East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in announcing the revitalization of a medical office complex in North Baton Rouge, Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the mayor's office Wednesday, a public-private partnership involving New Era Holdings will expedite the facility's reopening.

At 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Mayor Broome and project partners will publicly discuss plans to increase access to care in North Baton Rouge as well as the creation of new jobs and plans to drive commerce to Howell Place.

Key players in the project include Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Governor John Bel Edwards, Congressman Cedric Richmond, Councilwoman Chauna Banks, New Era Holdings, Capital Area Human Services, Oceans Healthcare, and La Center for Eyes.

The event will be viewable on WBRZ + and this article will be updated with footage of the mayor's announcement once it has aired.