Mayor addresses stay at home order's effect on domestic violence survivors

In an effort to stamp out the threat of coronavirus, Louisiana’s residents have been ordered to stay at home until April 13.

But home may not be a safe haven for everyone.

Before the stay-at-home directive, survivors of domestic abuse who’ve felt they’ve had nowhere else to turn may have taken solace in going to work every day or in seeing their abusive spouse leave for work each morning.

That routine was flipped on its head when the government ordered all non-essential workers to remain home.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men have experienced physical violence at the hands of an intimate partner, and in Louisiana an alarming number of domestic abuse cases are recorded annually.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore's 2019 report on domestic abuse in the parish states that his office oversaw a total of 2,400 domestic violence and dating violence cases during 2019.

This grave area of concern will be addressed during a media conference led by EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and other parish representatives.

Mayor Broome joined District Attorney Moore, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, and other advocates in presenting resources for domestic violence issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Survivors of domestic violence can always call Louisiana's Coalition Against Domestic Violence at 1-888-411-1333 for assistance.