Mayfair Laboratory School honored as Blue Ribbon School

BATON ROUGE — Mayfair Laboratory School was honored Friday as one of two Baton Rouge schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

Mayfair Laboratory School and Saint Aloysius School were two of seven schools named across the state. Blue Ribbon highlights "schools that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups," the Louisiana Department of Education said in September when the announcement was made.

"Quality teachers providing quality education every day," East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Lamont Cole said, explaining what Mayfair has done to deserve the designation. "That's where the rubber meets the road. teachers working extremely hard to make sure students are learning at high levels every single day."

The award recognizes “Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools,” and it recognizes “Exemplary High Performing Schools,” schools that score in the top 15 percent on state and national assessments.

A National Blue Ribbon School award flag will be displayed in each school's entryway or on a flagpole.

The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools will be honored at a recognition ceremony on Nov. 7 and 8 in Washington, D.C.