66°
Latest Weather Blog
Maurepas man killed in Livingston Parish motorcycle wreck
SPRINGFIELD - A man was killed on Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle ran off of the road.
The Louisiana State Police say 51-year-old Salvatore Caserta Jr. of Maurepas was riding his 2016 Indian Scout motorcycle along LA 42 and headed west.
Trending News
Around 1 p.m., Caserta lost control of the motorcycle and went off the road, troopers said. Caserta was pronounced dead at the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vigil held for two Livingston Parish brothers who drowned Saturday
-
New scooters raising concerns around LSU's campus
-
9-year-old and 6-year-old brothers drown in Livingston Parish neighborhood pond
-
9-year-old and 6-year-old brothers drown in Livingston Parish neighborhood pond
-
Cannabis street fair aims to inform community about natural healing powers of...
Sports Video
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game