Mattress company hiring 'professional nappers' to promote products
A popular mattress brand is seeking new employees with impeccable napping abilities.
Casper, a New York company that specializes in mattresses, pillows, sheets, and other sleep accouterments, is hiring nappers to promote its products by sleeping in their stores and in "unexpected" places out in the world.
When the nappers are awake, they'll be expected to produce social media content sharing their sleep experience.
Job applications are open until August 11, and the listing says the company is searching for people with "exceptional sleeping ability," a "desire to sleep as much as possible," and "the ability to sleep through anything."
