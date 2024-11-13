Matthew Belser elected to new seat in 21st JDC by Tangipahoa, Livingston, St. Helena parishes

BATON ROUGE — Matthew Belser (R) was elected to a newly created district judge seat in the 21st Judicial District Court by voters in Tangipahoa, Livingston and St. Helena parishes on Tuesday.

Belser led by 2,800 votes with only one precinct not reporting. He will serve in Division L of the 21st Judicial District Court.

Lindon Bennett Magee (R) also ran for the office. Republican Taylor Anthony withdrew from the race before the election.