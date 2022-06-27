75°
Latest Weather Blog
Matt Trent and Blake Ruffino of Are You Serious Sports sit down with LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan
Trending News
WBRZ sports anchor Matt Trent debuts a new series with Blake Ruffino of the LSU podcast "Are You Serious Sports". In the first installment, they chatted with LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan. Sloan comes to Baton Rouge after a very successful stint at LA Tech and talked with the guys about everything from his relationship with Brian Kelly, recruiting the state of Louisiana, even the story of getting just one "B" in college.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Work underway at LSU lakes as restoration project enters early phases
-
Catholic High Sports2-A-Days Preview
-
Missing boater found dead in Lake Maurepas; search continues for 2 others
-
Louisiana judge temporarily blocks enforcement of statewide abortion ban
-
Nakamoto: Despite reporting issues, driver told to keep driving CATS bus before...