Matt Trent and Blake Ruffino of Are You Serious Sports sit down with LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan

WBRZ sports anchor Matt Trent debuts a new series with Blake Ruffino of the LSU podcast "Are You Serious Sports". In the first installment, they chatted with LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan. Sloan comes to Baton Rouge after a very successful stint at LA Tech and talked with the guys about everything from his relationship with Brian Kelly, recruiting the state of Louisiana, even the story of getting just one "B" in college.