Massive container ship blocking Suez Canal partially freed, authority confirms

The massive container ship that was blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week has been partially dislodged, officials told CNN early Monday (March 29) morning.

There were promising signs early Monday when the rear of the Ever Giver Container ship was freed from one of the canal's banks, but the boss of the Dutch company working on the operation says its bow is still stuck "rock solid."

Egyptian officials were a bit more optimistic, saying that crews plan to refloat the vessel later Monday. That said, the shipping crisis that has dominated headlines and captured the world's attention for a week appears destined to continue.

Peter Berdowski, CEO of Boskalis, whose sister company SMIT salvage is attempting to free the ship, said the vessel had been rotated about 20 degrees. "That is actually the easiest part," he told Dutch radio on Monday morning. Moving the bow away from the canal bank, where it remains stuck in sandy clay, will be more difficult, he added.

The efforts to free the rest of the ship will resume when the water level rises in the late morning, authorities said in a statement. If the tugboats are unable to wrest the ship free, Berdowski explained that they would try to direct water underneath the bow with dredging equipment.

"The container ship began to float successfully after responding to the pulling maneuvers," said Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), in a phone interview with state TV. "Once the ship is withdrawn, we will resume navigation directly, and we will take it to the Bitter Lakes."

Early Monday morning, a video sent to CNN from employees who were working on the rescue operation shows the back of the Ever Given dislodged from the Suez Canal bank.

Those watching the efforts nearby began cheering as the rescue workers made headway. "Thank God the ship has floated," one person can be heard saying in a video, as the surrounding boats blow their horns in celebration. "God is great. The ship has floated."

Mohab Mamish, the former head of the Suez Canal and Egyptian Presidential seaport adviser, informed CNN Arabic that the canal is likely to be ready for passage later Monday.

The Ever Given, a 224,000-ton vessel that is nearly as long as the Empire State Building is tall, ran aground in the Egyptian canal on March 23. Local Egyptian and international crews have been working nonstop to try to refloat the ship, with the operation involving 10 tug boats, sand dredges and salvage companies. This most recent attempt is being executed during high tide where the water in the channel is at its highest.

CNN reports that the massive salvage effort has focused on dredging sand from below the front and rear of the ship, before pulling the ship with tugboats.

Rescue teams began digging deeper and closer to the ship on Sunday, with dredging reaching 18 meters (59 feet) at the front of the ship, the SCA said in a statement. More than 27,000 cubic meters (953,000 cubic feet) of sand has been removed so far, said Rabie.

The rescue operation has become more urgent each day as ships from around the world, carrying vital fuel and cargo, were blocked from entering the canal on both sides, raising alarm over the impact on global supply chains.

The Suez Canal, serving as one of the world's busiest and most important waterways, lost an estimated $14 million every day in transit fees. CNN notes that billions of dollars of cargo were backlogged on over 350 ships awaiting passage.

About 12% of the world trade volume passes through the Suez Canal, and over 18,800 ships passed through the canal last year, which comes to an average of 51.5 ships per day.

A good number of the ships that were blocked from entry this week carry sensitive products, including livestock destined for different countries in Europe and Asia. Experts were concerned that if the Ever Given wasn't freed soon, livestock food and water could run out on the other vessels -- spelling death for potentially thousands of animals.

Other ships carried oil -- a vital resource for several countries in the region. Syria, already scarred by years of war, had to impose fuel rationing on Sunday to safeguard dwindling oil supplies after tankers were unable to make deliveries due to the blockage.

Syrian authorities explained that the ration order was necessary to "guarantee the continued supply of basic services to Syrians such as bakeries, hospitals, water stations, communication centers, and other vital institutions."

Many countries offered assistance in the rescue operation, including the United States, China, Greece and the UAE.

After several days of unsuccessful efforts, some experts suggested it may be weeks before the Ever Given was freed -- and some ships, unwilling to wait, chose to divert their journey around Cape Horn to avoid the canal.

Officials say the reasons behind the accident are still unclear.