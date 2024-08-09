Masked 'Peeping Tom' in BR Garden District also possibly spotted in Spanish Town

BATON ROUGE - A masked man caught looking into windows of homes on Rittiner Drive may have also been spotted by residents in Spanish Town.

The alleged "Peeping Tom," who has yet to be identified by police, was seen lurking around homes in the Baton Rouge Garden District several times since the beginning of July. After a handful of home surveillance cameras recorded the suspect, one victim went to the police.

"They are waiting for an opportunity to commit a crime," the victim told 2 On Your Side.

After seeing a report from Brittany Weiss, another woman who wanted to remain anonymous contacted WBRZ with similar surveillance footage from her residence on N. 8th Street. The suspect had on a large t-shirt, a ski mask and what appeared to be a rag in his hand in nearly every video submitted to WBRZ.

She said her neighbor filed a police report after seeing video of the suspect peering into her window on Monday night.

Residents are on edge and losing sleep over the thought of being watched.

"They're seeking out, stalking our property, potentially watching us at any time of the day," a victim from the Garden District said.

"Of course it's alarming. Anytime something like that happens you feel a little bit threatened," said the woman in Spanish Town. "Hopefully they'll catch this guy before something bad happens."

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department said they are investigating the situation, but can not confirm whether the incidents are related.