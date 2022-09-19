88°
Masked men walked into Walmart, stole cash registers in midday heist
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies are looking for two masked men who walked out of a Walmart with a pair of stolen cash registers around noon Sunday.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the crime happened at the Walmart in Donaldsonville. Surveillance images shared by the sheriff's office showed the thieves walking behind a counter where employees were working.
After walking out of the store, the men drove off in a dark-colored SUV.
Anyone with information on the thieves is asked to contact the department at 225-621-4636.
