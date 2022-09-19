88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Masked men walked into Walmart, stole cash registers in midday heist

2 hours 21 minutes 1 second ago Monday, September 19 2022 Sep 19, 2022 September 19, 2022 8:49 AM September 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies are looking for two masked men who walked out of a Walmart with a pair of stolen cash registers around noon Sunday. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the crime happened at the Walmart in Donaldsonville. Surveillance images shared by the sheriff's office showed the thieves walking behind a counter where employees were working. 

After walking out of the store, the men drove off in a dark-colored SUV. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on the thieves is asked to contact the department at 225-621-4636.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days