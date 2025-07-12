78°
Marines OK'd for deployment at ICE detention facilities in Louisiana, Florida and Texas
JENA — The U.S. Defense Department's Northern Command says it will send Marines to Louisiana, Florida and Texas to aid in an anti-immigration crackdown.
The U.S. Northern Command said the Marines are barred from directly participating in detentions, but would conduct "non-law enforcement duties" within facilities operated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
The Command said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth OKd the use of up to 700 personnel for ICE purposes. The Advocate reported this week that 200 Marines would be used in Louisiana, Florida and Texas. Louisiana has nine detention facilities housing immigrants awaiting court proceedings.
