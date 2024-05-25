Marine, former BRPD captain dies at 90

BATON ROUGE - Marine and former Baton Rouge police captain Andrew Andrepont passed away in May at the age of 90.

The Baton Rouge Union of Police said Andrepont was laid to rest on Monday, May 20.

"Our condolences to the loved ones of this dedicated law enforcement professional who served his country, Louisiana and the city of Baton Rouge. Eternal rest," the union said.

Along with working for BRPD, Andrepont served in the Marines from 1951 to 1954 and fought in the Korean War.

Read Andrepont's full obituary here.