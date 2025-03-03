Latest Weather Blog
Mardi Gras parades canceled, moved due to weather
Several parades slated for a Mardi Gras roll time have been rescheduled or changed due to the threat of inclement weather Tuesday afternoon and evening.
BATON ROUGE:
Mid City Gras rescheduled to Sunday, March 9, at 2 p.m.
ERWINVILLE:
Erwinville's parade will roll Tuesday at 10 a.m.
FRANKLIN:
The Franklin Mardi Gras parade will roll Tuesday at 10 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS:
Rex and Zulu will roll earlier than expected and be shortened. Zulu starts at 6:30 a.m. and Rex at 9 a.m. Floats will still roll but the parades will not have marchers, bands or trucks. No tents or tarps will be allowed along parade routes Tuesday.
NEW ROADS:
Both the Lion's Club parade and the Community Center Carnival Club of Pointe Coupee parade will start at 8:30 a.m. with no bands, marching teams or dance groups. They will merge if necessary at New Roads Street.
WHITE CASTLE:
White Castle's parade will roll Tuesday at 11 a.m..
Parades in Metairie and Zachary have been canceled.
