Mardi Gras parades canceled, moved due to weather

Several parades slated for a Mardi Gras roll time have been rescheduled or changed due to the threat of inclement weather Tuesday afternoon and evening.

BATON ROUGE:

Mid City Gras rescheduled to Sunday, March 9, at 2 p.m.

ERWINVILLE:

Erwinville's parade will roll Tuesday at 10 a.m.

FRANKLIN:

The Franklin Mardi Gras parade will roll Tuesday at 10 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS:

Rex and Zulu will roll earlier than expected and be shortened. Zulu starts at 6:30 a.m. and Rex at 9 a.m. Floats will still roll but the parades will not have marchers, bands or trucks. No tents or tarps will be allowed along parade routes Tuesday.

NEW ROADS:

Both the Lion's Club parade and the Community Center Carnival Club of Pointe Coupee parade will start at 8:30 a.m. with no bands, marching teams or dance groups. They will merge if necessary at New Roads Street.

WHITE CASTLE:

White Castle's parade will roll Tuesday at 11 a.m..

Parades in Metairie and Zachary have been canceled.