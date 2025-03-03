Mardi Gras parades canceled, moved due to weather

Several parades slated for a Mardi Gras roll time have been rescheduled or changed due to the threat of inclement weather Tuesday afternoon and evening.

BATON ROUGE:

Mid City Gras rescheduled to Sunday, March 9, at 2 p.m.

ERWINVILLE:

Erwinville's parade will roll Tuesday at 10 a.m.

FRANKLIN:

The Franklin Mardi Gras parade will roll Tuesday at 10 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS:

Rex and Zulu will roll earlier than expected and be shortened. Zulu starts at 6:30 a.m. and Rex at 9 a.m. Floats will still roll but the parades will not have marchers, bands or trucks. No tents or tarps will be allowed along parade routes Tuesday.

NEW ROADS:

Both the Lion's Club parade and the Community Center Carnival Club of Pointe Coupee parade will start at 8:30 a.m. with no bands, marching teams or dance groups. They will merge if necessary at New Roads Street.

"We're going to continue to monitor the weather for any changes, but at this point with the information we have and the latest forecast we believe that we can at this point we can get both parades done and roll through them and continue a long standing tradition," said Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut.

WHITE CASTLE:

White Castle's parade will roll Tuesday at 11 a.m..

Parades in Metairie and Zachary have been canceled.