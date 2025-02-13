59°
Mardi Gras parade to be held in Erwinville on March 4
ERWINVILLE - A committee has brought back the Erwinville Mardi Gras parade, which will take place at 12 p.m. on March 4.
The committee, known as "Erwinville Raised Me," said they worked through various fundraising efforts to "bring this dream a reality." The route will be up Flynn Road and left on Section Road.
There will also be an afterparty at The Spot taking place next to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Port Allen.
