Man working at polymer facility died after being crushed by forklift, officials say

3 hours 26 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, March 30 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - An man servicing a work call at a Baton Rouge polymer facility died Wednesday after being crushed by a forklift, officials say. 

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office reported that Billy Hebert, 67, died after a forklift allegedly fell on him at 451 Thomas Road, the address of KTN Louisiana LLC Baton Rouge Polymers Terminal. 

WBRZ has reached out to KTN for more information. 

