Man, woman facing attempted murder charge after Thursday morning shooting
MORGAN CITY- Authorities have arrested two people after a shooting early Thursday morning.
At approximately 4:12 a.m. deputies began investigating a shots fired call in the area of Railroad Avenue. At the scene, deputies found a male victim with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.
During the course of the investigation, 28-year-old Blake Smith and 28-year-old Kimberly Jones were identified as suspects. According to reports, Smith allegedly began shooting at the victim as Jones drove the car. Homes and businesses in the area were hit by gunfire during the incident.
Smith is charged with attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jones is charged with attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.
