Man with warrants for rape in Zachary and Baker arrested in Iberville Parish for the rape of a child

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. GABRIEL - A man with active warrants for rape in Zachary and Baker was arrested Sunday for the rape of a child. 

According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, Ronald Hardy Jr. was arrested after the child victim came forward and told officers Hardy forced her to have sex with her on several occasions over the past year. 

During the investigation, officers discovered Hardy Jr. had two open warrants for rape in Baker and Zachary. 

Hardy Jr. was booked for seven counts of first-degree rape, aggravated incest, seven counts of aggravated crimes against nature, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and seven counts of performing sexual acts. 

