Man with missing Texas 16-year-old arrested on US 190 in West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN - Troopers on Friday recovered a missing 16-year-old from Texas and arrested a man in West Baton Rouge Parish after a traffic stop, Louisiana State Police said.

Troopers arrested Angel Guerrero, 24, during a traffic stop on U.S. 190 after the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a message asked troopers be on the lookout for Guerrero and a missing 16-year-old.

The 16-year-old was safely recovered and placed into custody of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, pending reunification efforts.

Guerrero was booked for improper lane usage, no driver's license, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and being a fugitive for Texas DPS.