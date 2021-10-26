Man with 20 arrests found living in attic of woman's Louisiana apartment

LACASSINE - A man with a long history of arrests was booked into jail once again after it was discovered he'd been living in the attic of an apartment without the tenant realizing it.

The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office said Gregory Bonnette, 33, was arrested again Monday after a woman living in the apartment saw him climb down from the attic while he thought no one was home.

The sheriff's office said Bonnette fled once he realized someone was inside the apartment. It wasn't immediately clear how long Bonnette had been hiding out at the residence, located along Highway 101 in Lacassine.

Deputies later arrested Bonnette on two counts of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. The department said Bonnette had previously been arrested 20 times.