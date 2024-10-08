78°
Man wins $875k jackpot from lottery ticket he bought from Circle K in Albany

3 hours 57 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, October 08 2024 Oct 8, 2024 October 08, 2024 2:33 PM October 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ALBANY — A man claimed $875,000 from his winning Louisiana Lottery Lotto ticket he bought from an Albany Circle K.

Albany resident Steve Petho matched all six numbers during the Sept. 28 lottery drawing and won the jackpot prize. He purchased the ticket from a Circle K on LA 43 in Albany. 

The store received a bonus of $8,750 — 1% of the jackpot — for selling Petho his winning ticket.

Petho claimed his prize on Oct. 3 and received $627,812.50 after state and federal tax withholdings, making this the fourth Lotto jackpot prize won this year.

