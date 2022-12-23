28°
Man who went missing Thursday night found shivering in field Friday afternoon

Friday, December 23 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A man who reportedly went missing Thursday night was found Friday afternoon, shivering in a field and possibly suffering from hypothermia. 

Officials said the 67-year-old man was reported missing Thursday night. The man was found Friday afternoon in a field off Hooper Road near the Comite River. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details. 

