Man who served 10 years for robbing Baton Rouge bank pleads guilty to another robbery at same bank

BATON ROUGE — A Zachary man pleaded guilty to a bank robbery at a Baton Rouge Regions Bank, the same bank he was convicted of robbing in 2014.

Quarles Harris, 52, pleaded guilty to the May bank robbery on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to one count each of bank robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of a firearm.

According to arrest and court records, Harris robbed $2,800 from the Regions branch on South Sherwood Forest on May 8. During the robbery, two "concerned citizens" stepped up and were able to get the gun away from the man and "subdue" him until law enforcement arrived to arrest Harris.

It was later learned that Harris had robbed the same bank in April 2014 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The robbery in May 2025 took place a little shy of one year after he was released from prison.

According to The Advocate's reporting, Harris faces up to 47 years in prison.