Man who pleaded guilty in 2020 killing of toddler receives 40 year sentence

4 hours 49 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, December 19 2024 Dec 19, 2024 December 19, 2024 3:33 PM December 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man who pleaded guilty in the killing of a two-year-old in 2020 was sentenced to 40 years in prison. 

Kendrick Myles was 41 when he was arrested after a violent rampage that left multiple people hurt. WBRZ previously reported that Myles broke into a home, shot someone inside, kidnapped a 9-year-old and then shot and killed 2-year-old Azariah Thomas. 

Myles pleaded guilty to manslaughter and six counts of attempted murder. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison. 

