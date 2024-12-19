50°
Man who pleaded guilty in 2020 killing of toddler receives 40 year sentence
BATON ROUGE - A man who pleaded guilty in the killing of a two-year-old in 2020 was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Kendrick Myles was 41 when he was arrested after a violent rampage that left multiple people hurt. WBRZ previously reported that Myles broke into a home, shot someone inside, kidnapped a 9-year-old and then shot and killed 2-year-old Azariah Thomas.
Myles pleaded guilty to manslaughter and six counts of attempted murder. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
