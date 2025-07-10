Man who killed state trooper, own relative in 2021 avoids death sentence, receives 2 life sentences

GONZALES — A man arrested in the October 2021 killing of a state trooper and a female relative during a three-parish rampage entered a plea to avoid the death sentence, 23rd District Attorney Ricky Babin said Thursday.

Matthew Mire, 35, was sentenced to two life sentences, as well as nearly 350 years in prison, during a hearing in Ascension Parish on Thursday. He will not have the possibility for parole, probation or suspension of sentence; Mire also waived his rights to ever seek an appeal, post-conviction relief or federal habeas corpus review of any of his convictions at a state or federal level.

Prosecutors were previously seeking the death penalty for Mire after the deaths of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert and Pamela Adair, as well as the injury of three others. Mire will be sentenced at a later date for crimes committed in Livingston Parish.

"Mire will serve the remainder of is natural life in prison where he will remain until his death," 23rd JDC prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Mire shot at his neighbors in Livingston Parish and then drove to Ascension Parish through East Baton Rouge Parish, where he came upon Gaubert, a 19-year veteran of State Police, before going to the home where Adair, Mire's relative by marriage, lived. After the shootings, he was the subject of a daylong manhunt in East Baton Rouge Parish that ended along Hoo Shoo Too Road.

Gaubert, who mostly patrolled Ascension Parish with State Policed Troop A, was found dead 15 hours after he was shot. State Police said that this was because troopers were maintaining radio silence during the manhunt for Mire.

"It created the perfect storm for this to happen," officials said at the time, noting that Gaubert would have signed off around 6 a.m. when his overnight shift ended, telling his colleagues "10-7" over the radio. But those calls are suspended during major emergencies like a manhunt, meaning the lack of communication from Gaubert raised no red flags.

Mire initially pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Mire was being held in Angola State Penitentiary ahead of the trial.

In June, Mire lost decisions in the Louisiana Supreme Court over the proceedings of the case, raising concerns over the death penalty, particularly how death penalty jurors are certified for trials.

He and his legal team objected to potential jurors who were against the death penalty, arguing that it essentially stacked the deck against defendants.

Mire was also previously ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation before standing trial.