Man was allegedly operating boat while inebriated before it crashed into a second vessel in Belle River

ASSUMPTION PARISH - A boating incident in Assumption Parish left one person injured and led to a second person's arrest, according to Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries (WLF) agents.

WLF agents say two boats were involved in the Sunday, December 26 incident and at least one of the vessels was operated by someone who was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

According to officials, this individual was operating a vessel along Belle River when it hit a second boat.

The impact caused both crafts to become swamped and sink.

Officials say the inebriated individual was arrested on charges of operating a vessel while intoxicated as well as careless operation and booked into Assumption Parish jail.

Agents also interviewed the operator of the second vessel, and a blood sample that he provided is still being tested.

Officials say an investigation into this incident remains ongoing.