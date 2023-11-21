56°
Man wanted for starting fire at gas station
DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish deputies are searching for a man who started a fire at a gas station in Denham Springs.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, a man set some lawn equipment on fire behind Frog's Truck Stop around 5 a.m. Nov. 18.
Anyone with information about the suspect should call (225) 686-2241.
