Man wanted for May 5 murder on the run after shooting girlfriend Tuesday

WOODVILLE Miss. - A man wanted for murder is on the run after shooting his girlfriend when she wouldn't help him hide from officers, authorities said.

According to the Woodville Police Department, 25-year-old Jacory Carr is wanted for questioning in a murder that happened at a Centreville, Miss. apartment complex May 5.

Officers said Carr reached out to his ex-girlfriend to find somewhere to hide. Wednesday morning, Carr showed up to her residence and when she declined he shot her.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

Officers said from there, Carr his in a neighborhood near Smith lane, where he was spotted by police. Carr reportedly shot at them and then ran from the area.

Carr is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.