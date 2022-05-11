72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man wanted for May 5 murder on the run after shooting girlfriend Tuesday

2 hours 21 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, May 10 2022 May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022 10:22 PM May 10, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WOODVILLE Miss. - A man wanted for murder is on the run after shooting his girlfriend when she wouldn't help him hide from officers, authorities said. 

According to the Woodville Police Department, 25-year-old Jacory Carr is wanted for questioning in a murder that happened at a Centreville, Miss. apartment complex May 5. 

Officers said Carr reached out to his ex-girlfriend to find somewhere to hide. Wednesday morning, Carr showed up to her residence and when she declined he shot her. 

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay. 

Officers said from there, Carr his in a neighborhood near Smith lane, where he was spotted by police. Carr reportedly shot at them and then ran from the area. 

Carr is considered armed and dangerous. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days