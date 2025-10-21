Latest Weather Blog
Man wanted for child rape, other sex crimes in Tangipahoa and St. Tammany parishes
HAMMOND — A man wanted for child rape and other sex crimes has been avoiding deputies in Tangipahoa and St. Tammany Parishes, law enforcement said.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office warned the public to be on the lookout for 34-year-old Carlos Pacheco. He is wanted for sexual crimes against at least two teenagers, including first-degree rape of a victim under 13, sexual battery, aggravated crimes against nature and molestation of a juvenile.
Pacheco has changed his address multiple times in both parishes to avoid being arrested, TPSO said. He is known to work construction and landscaping jobs.
Trending News
Deputies ask anyone with information about Pacheco to call TPSO's Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-2011, or to share an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three people dead in plane crash in Lafayette Parish
-
Funeral arrangements announced for barber killed in shooting over tattoo disagreement
-
Fishing, hunting retailer Orvis closing Baton Rouge store at Perkins Rowe
-
WATCH: Southern interim coach Fred McNair speaks to media for first time...
-
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns to capital area this week for...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: Southern interim coach Fred McNair speaks to media for first time...
-
Southern University head coach Terrence Graves fired after 1-6 start to Jaguars'...
-
LSU drops 10 spots in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to...
-
Catholic rolls past Central
-
Liberty drops 52 points to spoil Zachary's undefeated streak