Man wanted for child rape, other sex crimes in Tangipahoa and St. Tammany parishes

HAMMOND — A man wanted for child rape and other sex crimes has been avoiding deputies in Tangipahoa and St. Tammany Parishes, law enforcement said.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office warned the public to be on the lookout for 34-year-old Carlos Pacheco. He is wanted for sexual crimes against at least two teenagers, including first-degree rape of a victim under 13, sexual battery, aggravated crimes against nature and molestation of a juvenile.

Pacheco has changed his address multiple times in both parishes to avoid being arrested, TPSO said. He is known to work construction and landscaping jobs.

Deputies ask anyone with information about Pacheco to call TPSO's Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-2011, or to share an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa.