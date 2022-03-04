Man wanted for allegedly stealing $47,000 worth of metal, selling to scrapyard

Dylan Brecheen

BATON ROUGE - A man is wanted for allegedly stealing around $47,000 worth of metal items from a business and selling them to a scrapyard.

Baton Rouge Police are searching for Dylan Brecheen, 29, who is wanted on charges of felony theft and simple burglary.

Officers report that Brecheen frequents the Livingston Parish and Brookstown areas. He is believed to be driving a silver 1992 Ford F-150 with the license plate Z0348646.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brecheen should call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.