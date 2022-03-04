64°
Latest Weather Blog
Man wanted for allegedly stealing $47,000 worth of metal, selling to scrapyard
BATON ROUGE - A man is wanted for allegedly stealing around $47,000 worth of metal items from a business and selling them to a scrapyard.
Baton Rouge Police are searching for Dylan Brecheen, 29, who is wanted on charges of felony theft and simple burglary.
Officers report that Brecheen frequents the Livingston Parish and Brookstown areas. He is believed to be driving a silver 1992 Ford F-150 with the license plate Z0348646.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brecheen should call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Construction on I-10 smoother than the pavement
-
Outdated technology no longer works; medical alert company trying to reach customers
-
Fisherman rescues person who fell from Basin Bridge after wreck on I-10
-
Crawfish prices higher than normal on first Friday of Lent
-
River Center theater reopening next week after years-long renovation project
Sports Video
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year
-
Southeastern baseball falls to UAB 6-4
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...