Man wanted by deputies for cashing fake checks worth thousands of dollars from U.S. Treasury
PONCHATOULA — A man is wanted for cashing fake checks worth thousands of dollars from the U.S. Treasury by deputies.
In April, Jerome Robinson, 34, is accused of going to multiple branches of The First Bank to deposit and then cash out the fake checks.
The first instance of check fraud resulted in a check cashed for $9,334.78 at a First Bank location on LA 190, Tangipahoa Parish deputies said. Robinson is then accused of withdraw two, $7,000 checks at the same branch. Later, at the Ponchatoula location, Robinson tried to deposit a $14,000 check.
All of the checks he tried to deposit were written to his name from the U.S. Treasury, deputies said.
Robinson is wanted for one count each of bank fraud, government benefits fraud and unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes.
