Man turns self in after fight led to gunfire outside Gonzales bar Thursday night, deputies say

GONZALES - A man turned himself in to authorities Friday after firing multiple gunshots at a truck following a bar fight in Ascension Parish Thursday night.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday that the suspect in the shooting, 31-year-old Micca Dotson, turned himself in.

Deputies responded to reports of gunfire at the Corner Bar on Bayou Narcisse and Roddy Roads in Gonzales sometime Thursday night.

Investigators determined Dotson fired a gun multiple times at a truck with three passengers following a fight outside the bar, but he fled the scene before deputies arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Friday, Dotson was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated damage to property and illegal use of weapons.