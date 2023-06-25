93°
Man turns himself in after shooting in Walmart parking lot

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - A 19-year-old man turned himself in to police late Saturday night for allegedly firing a gun after a fight in a Walmart parking lot.

The Walker Police Department says Jason Baker and his brother, 23-year-old Brandon Baker, began fighting in the parking lot. Police then believe Jason Baker grabbed a handgun from a car and fired a single shot before leaving the area. No one was injured.

After speaking with witnesses and Brandon Baker, police obtained an arrest warrant for Jason Baker. Baker later turned himself in to police.

Baker was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

