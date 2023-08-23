89°
Man trying to break into house was detained at gunpoint by homeowner; deputies caught second suspect
AMITE - A homeowner in Amite started his Wednesday morning with a surprise when two people tried to break into his home.
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said two men went to an Amite home around 8 a.m. on Aug. 23. The homeowner saw the burglars on his home security system and grabbed a gun.
Deputies said the homeowner confronted one of the men, Larry Joe Myrick, and detained him until law enforcement arrived. The other suspect, Mikhyl Parnell, ran away into a nearby woods and was caught by deputies later.
Both Myrick and Parnell were arrested and booked for simple burglary, criminal damage and criminal trespassing.
