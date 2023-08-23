89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man trying to break into house was detained at gunpoint by homeowner; deputies caught second suspect

1 hour 9 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, August 23 2023 Aug 23, 2023 August 23, 2023 7:55 PM August 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: Larry Joe Myrick (left) and Mikhyl Parnell (right)

AMITE - A homeowner in Amite started his Wednesday morning with a surprise when two people tried to break into his home.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said two men went to an Amite home around 8 a.m. on Aug. 23. The homeowner saw the burglars on his home security system and grabbed a gun. 

Deputies said the homeowner confronted one of the men, Larry Joe Myrick, and detained him until law enforcement arrived. The other suspect, Mikhyl Parnell, ran away into a nearby woods and was caught by deputies later. 

Both Myrick and Parnell were arrested and booked for simple burglary, criminal damage and criminal trespassing. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days