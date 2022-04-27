72°
Man thrown from vehicle, killed after truck flipped along Ascension highway

2 hours 57 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, April 27 2022 Apr 27, 2022 April 27, 2022 8:46 AM April 27, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. AMANT - A man was killed after his truck went off-road and flipped along a highway early Wednesday morning.

The man killed was identified as Roger Bourque, 64, of Gonzales. Louisiana State Police said Bourque was driving westbound on LA 22 near Snyder Lane around 2 a.m. when his pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane and then went off the highway.

Police said Bourque wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected whenever the truck overturned. He died at the scene.

Police are still investigating what may have caused the crash. 

