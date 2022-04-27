72°
Man thrown from vehicle, killed after truck flipped along Ascension highway
ST. AMANT - A man was killed after his truck went off-road and flipped along a highway early Wednesday morning.
The man killed was identified as Roger Bourque, 64, of Gonzales. Louisiana State Police said Bourque was driving westbound on LA 22 near Snyder Lane around 2 a.m. when his pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane and then went off the highway.
Police said Bourque wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected whenever the truck overturned. He died at the scene.
Police are still investigating what may have caused the crash.
