Man that stopped armed robbery at Regions Bank speaks, eyes future with law enforcement

BATON ROUGE - Following the arrest of would-be two-time bank robber 51-year-old Quarles Harris, the man who foiled him this time around was Brandon Searles.

"I don't believe in coincidences," Searles said.

Searles was making a stop at Regions Bank, where he doesn't have an account.

"I wasn't supposed to be in Regions that day, I was actually at work that day. I left work to go pick up some money that my father sent me," Searles said.

That's what Searles said robber came into the bank demanding money, even pushing him out of the way.

"He leaned over to grab what was in her drawer, and he leaned on his gun," Searles said.

And that is when his experience as a Marine came into play.

"I assessed the situation. I was watching him the whole time. I thought about the pros and cons, I weighed in my mind before I moved, if I didn't think I couldn't get the weapon from without putting anybody else in danger, I wouldn't have done it," he said.

"I reached around my right hand and grabbed his weapon, and with my left hand, I wrapped him," he said.

Searles said this caused Harris to drop the weapon, and that's when another customer of the bank kept it away from him. During the struggle, Searles said he was bitten.

"As we tussled, I pulled his hand inward to kind of keep him twisted up, and then I took him back for a takedown," he said.

Searles said he has a pending application at both the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the Baton Rouge Police. He says he believes this is something he is meant to do.

"It's crazy to think about it. Me and a few members of my church were discussing my career plans. We prayed we were praying over it, and once we brought it to God, he dropped me in the middle of a bank robbery. I say this is as clear a sign of any," he said.