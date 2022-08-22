Man terrorizing Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday morning arrested after standoff with officers

BATON ROUGE - A man reportedly shot at police officers and ran away early Monday before being taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood.

Baton Rouge police officers were called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street after a homeowner called to say a man with a gun was banging on their door.

Police said 57-year-old William Garner was at the home when they arrived, but took off and ran to a nearby bush on Packard Street.

Officers said they asked Garner to come out and show his hands before he shot at the officers, starting a gun battle.

Garner then took off again, running farther down Packard Street into his home.

Patricia Louis lives in the area and says SWAT negotiated with the man for hours.

"They assured him that if he would come out that they wouldn't harm him or anything, just come out. and they tried to call him numerous times and asked him to please come out and surrender."

Shortly before 7 a.m., police said Garner was taken into custody. Authorities said no officers were injured.

Garner was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of a weapon.

In 1987, Garner was convicted of armed robbery. More than 30 years later, Garner was arrested after allegedly shooting a business owner and raping a woman during an armed robbery.

Court records show that even though Garner was linked to the crime with DNA evidence, he was acquitted at trial.