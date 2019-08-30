Man sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Now that Popeyes has run out of its newly famous chicken sandwich, one man in Tennessee has decided to sue the company.

The Times Free Press reports that Craig Barr filed a lawsuit accusing Popeyes of false advertising and causing him to waste time driving to and from local chains to find the sandwich. Barr also claims he was scammed out of money after answering an online ad.

Barr said he found a Craigslist ad from a man claiming he had a friend who worked at Popeyes. The worker had supposedly stashed some sandwiches in a walk-in freezer, and the Craiglist seller could get Barr a sandwich that was being held in the back of the location.

Craig paid $25 and still didn't get his sandwich.

"I got scammed," Barr said.

Barr told the newspaper about the chaos he has seen at restaurants. He claims he suffered tire damage and that one of his rims was cracked during his search for the sandwich.

He is seeking $5,000 in damages.